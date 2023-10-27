IGP Okays Health Workers To Treat Gunshot Victims Without Police Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun, has instructed medical personnel across the country to treat gunshot victims without seeking for police report.

Egbetoku disclosed this in a memo as he tasked health workers to sensitize Nigerians about the issue.

The IGP’s directive was based on the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 and it was signed by the Force Principal Staff Officer, Olatunji Disu.

The memo reads, “I forward herewith a copy of letter HMSH&SW/IG/CTCV/ 10/2023 dated 3rd October, 2023, received from Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare on the above-underlined subject, and write to convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you comply with and enforce the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017 without any hesitation.

“The Inspector-General of Police further directs that you make this a subject of lecture and circulate widely for the members of the public to be aware of our compliance with the National Law.”





