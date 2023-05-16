IGP Reads Riot Act To Those Planning To Disrupt May 29 Inauguration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Usman Baba, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has stated that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will always defend the country’s democracy at all costs.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday in Abuja, Baba made it clear that the May 29 inauguration at the federal and state levels is sacrosanct.

According to the IGP, those planning to disrupt the inauguration ceremonies would be “identified, promptly isolated, and brought to justice”.

He pointed out that the police and other law enforcement agencies would not turn a blind eye and allow politicians create tension ahead of the ceremony.

“The inauguration ceremonies at all the national and state levels of government, are critical constitutional requirements for the sustenance of our political order as a nation,” the IGP said.

“The Nigeria police is duty and legally bound to defend the nation’s democratic heritage and closely police the constitutional processes.



“Consequently, I assure the citizens that, our loyalty to our democratic and political order remains firm and unwavering. We will defend our democracy at all costs.

“We shall undertake this task optimally and manifestly. Anybody that stands in the way will be identified, promptly isolated, and brought to justice.”