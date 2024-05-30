IGR: Enugu Govt Set To Begin Collection Of Land Use Charges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of effort to realize it’s 20 Billion Naira revenue target on land use Act charges in 2024, the Enugu State, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that begining from 1st June this year, it will start enforcement of payment of the charges by residents, including Ancestral homes in various Communities.

It said the plan is aimed at boosting the state internally Generated Revenue IGR, inline with the governor Peter Mbah, led government’s disruptive innovation agenda, designed to transform the state.

Executive Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Ekene Emmanuel Nnamani, dropped the hint Wednesday while briefing newsmen in his office.

He stated that the government has automated the land use act charges as part of efforts to meet it’s target.

The Chairman, disclosed that the Service has been able to identify 800,000 properties in the state through the Geographic Information System (GIS).

Nnamani stated that every property owner in both the metropolis and villages are required to pay land use act charges to enable government carry out it’s developmental plans for the citizens.

He announced that even owners of ancestral homes are required to pay land use act charges, explaining that those in the rural areas are also benefitting from dividends of democracy such as schools, health and other amenities.

He however, explained that the charges are dependant on the value of the land and where they are located.

The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service boss, further explained that the charges are in different categories, stressing that they are charged per plot of land.

He noted that in line with the disruptive innovation promise of Governor Peter Mbah, the service was able to use the GIS to identify properties in the state.

“Land Use law of 2016 says that every property owner in the state must pay charges and it is paid to the Enugu Stat Internal Revenue Service”

The Chairman, urged the residents to cooperate with the Service by doing the needful, so as to avoid sanctions, adding that no responsible government, be it developed or developing can realized it’s transformational dream for the people without the citizenry playing their own part, such as obligation of tax payment.