I’m Learning On The Job, I Won’t Drag Power With Obaseki — Edo Dep Gov

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The new Deputy Governor of Edo State, Omobayo Godwins, has pledged his unalloyed loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki in the few months they will work together before the end of the governor’s eight-year double terms on November 12, 2016.

Godwins said he is learning on the job and won’t hesitate to do all that his principal instructs him to do.

When asked if he is satisfied that the role of a deputy governor has been relegated to a “spare tire”, Godwins said, “It’s okay with me. Life is a process. At 37+, I am already a deputy governor, it has improved my political outlook and I am not in a rush to drag with my governor. Whatever he say I should is what I will do. He knows my strength. So, I will dwell on my strength when it comes to adding value. Politically, I am learning on the job.”

The new deputy governor was unambiguous that his becoming deputy governor, months to the expiration of the eight-year tenure of Obaseki, was part of the political permutations for Ighodalo to defeat his closest contenders like LP’s Olumide Akpata and Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Godwins boasted that he has robust grassroot support from his base in Akoko Edo, one of the local governments in the Edo North Senatorial District, to boost the chances of Ighodalo, who hails from Ewohimi in the Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo Central Senatorial District.

On Shaibu’s impeachment, he said, “That is politics for you. Your job first of all is to be loyal.”