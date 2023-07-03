I’m Not On Revenge Mission, Says Kano Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano, has stated that the demolition of some structures across the state should not be seen as revenge.

The African Examiner recalls that Yusuf, since assuming office on May 29, has ordered the demolition of structures he said were “illegally” built and approved by the previous administration of Abdullahi Ganduje.

The governor stated that some public properties were given to some “sacred cows” in the previous administration.

It could be recalled that on June 14, Governor Yusuf directed the demolition of a roundabout structure near the government house.



Other structures that have been demolished since he assumed office are a three-storey building with 90 shops located at Nasarawa GRA, shops built by the fence of Sani Abacha Stadium at Kofar Mata, and buildings by GGSS Dukawuya, Goron Dutse.

In a visit to the governor by Aliyu Abdulkadir, the Emir of Gaya, on Saturday, Yusuf stated that critics should keep records of his work and judge him after the completion of his tenure.

He further assured that his administration would promote and support health care, education, and agriculture.





