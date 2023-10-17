I’m Not Responsible For Your Problems, Akpabio Replies Sen Abbo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has refuted claims that he is responsible for the sack of Adamawa North Senator, Elisha Abbo by the Court of Appeal.

Akpabio stated that contrary to Abbo’s claim, he has no intention to witch-hunt the sacked lawmaker.

The African Examiner recalls that after his sack by the Appeal Court, Abbo had accused Akpabio of being the cause of his removal.

According to Abbo, four other senators who worked against the emergence of Akpabio as Senate President had been marked to be sacked.

He claimed that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was the next target of Akpabio.

Reacting, Akpabio speaking through his media aide, Eseme Eyiboh, accused Abbo of looking for a scapegoat.

Addressing newsmen, Eyiboh said, “It is unfortunate if he actually said that Akpabio was responsible for his removal. That’s the swan song of a man looking for scapegoats.

“The Court of Appeal across the country decides cases based on the provisions of the Electoral Act and evidence advanced by petitioners. The Senate President has no reason to witch-hunt any of his colleagues.”

The African Examiner writes that Abbo was among the Senators that campaigned for Senator Yari during the struggle to elect Senate President.





