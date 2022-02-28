I’m Prepared For Criticism – Lateef Adedimeji

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Actor Lateef Adedimeji has braced up to confront every situation that will arise following his decision to play the character of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tinubu.

In an interview , the 36-year-old film star explained he rejected the role at the first instance because he was to play the character of a politician who is described as very popular and well regarded.

He however noted he had a change of mind after convincing himself that the role will further prove him as a dynamic actor.

Speaking, the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) graduate said: “There will be a lot of misconceptions, especially with everything that is happening now. However, I am prepared for whatever may happen because I am only doing my job. May God see me through. “When I was told about this project, my first response was that I was not interested in playing the role. Politics can be scary, and it is something I have always tried to avoid.

“Tinubu is not a mere politician. He is very popular and well regarded. Also, there are many controversies happening at the same time, and this biopic will be released at the peak of all these.

“But, I also believe it will be another stretch for me as an actor. I am taking this because I want to challenge myself again. I want to see how far I can push myself again.”

Explaining how challenging the role was, Adedimeji continued: “Acting as a real person that is still living is always scary. It is a different ball game if the person is no longer around.

“But, this is somebody that is alive. He would most likely watch one act as him and if one does not get it right, he would say so eventually.

“It is a lot of work. I had to study his mannerisms, the way he talks, the way he moves and even how he smiles, and try to replicate that.

“People will always have diverse opinions. But, I feel it is important for people to know that terrible thing can be said about a person but they should take time to find out the truth about that individual.”