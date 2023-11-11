Imo Guber Poll: Ohanaeze Urges Voters To Ignore Sit-at-Home Order By IPOB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The headship of the apex Igbo socio cultural body, Ohaneze ndigbo, has urged the electorate in Imo state, South East Nigeria, to shun any call for illegal sit- at home by any group or person ahead of the Saturday November 11th governorship election in the state.

Rather, they asked the voters to come out en-mass and cast their votes for Candidate of their choice on Saturday.

Members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, had few days ago, declared a four day unlawful sit- at home in Imo state so as to prevent the voters from coming out to perform their civic responsibility on Saturday November 11, 2023 being the Governorship election date.

President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in a statement he personally issued Thursday night and made available to African Examiner through the Organization’s Spokesman, Chief Alex Ogbonnia Chiedozi. , said obeying such order will create chaos in the state.

“On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the people of Imo State will be going to the polls to elect a Governor who will preside over the affairs of Imo State for the next 4 years.

He added that “As the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I wish to appeal to all the Imo people to turn out en-mass to cast their votes for any candidate of their choice.

“I have been told that some people have issued threats prohibiting Imo people from coming out to cast their votes. In fact, I understand that this group have issued a total sit at home order from November 9, to November 12, 2023. If Imo people should comply to this, there will be no election in Imo State and that will create chaos.

“I am therefore, with every sense of responsibility and love appealing to the leader of this group to rescind his decision to order a sit at home.

According to him, “I have found it very necessary to sound this notice and warning because we in Igboland have had enough of bloodshed. We fought a civil war which took the lives of millions of our people and also incalculable losses in property.

” We do not want a situation whereby any part of Igboland will be exposed to any type of destructive violence. I had earlier made my point on this issue very clear. As a father, I prefer a peaceful resolution of all problems.

“I prefer a non-kinetic approach. It is my belief that all disputes are best resolved over a round table dialogue. Bloodshed and destruction of our property cannot be a solution.

The Ohaneze boss, equally dispelled report that Imo Governor was hindering efforts to release Nnamdi Kanu and narrated efforts being made to secure the IPOB leader.

“Furthermore, a very false news is currently being circulated in the social media alleging that President Tinubu accused the Governor of Imo State His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodinma of persuading him not to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from incarceration.

“As the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I have investigated this matter and found it to be false and malicious in its entirety. Governor Hope Uzodinma never held such meeting with President Tinubu.

“To the contrary I have held discussions with Governor Hope Uzodinma and the other four Governors of the South East, namely; His Excellency, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, His Excellency, Alex Oti, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah and His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru and they all are firmly and irrevocably committed to the release of Nnamdi Kalu from incarceration.

“May I also mention that on Monday July 10, 2023, I held a meeting in Abuja with the Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, members of National Assembly, the State Governors and select leaders from the South East and all of them unanimously agreed that Ohanaeze should work towards the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu.

” On that occasion, I was directed as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to secure an appointment with President Bola Amed Tinubu on this subject.

” I want to confirm that I have already written to Mr President requesting for a meeting with the leaders of the South East and I believe I will be given this opportunity soon.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, speaking for the entire Igbo, is of the opinion that our son Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be released from incarceration, especially when a court of competent jurisdiction has already ordered for his release.

“I will once more appeal to all those concerned to consider it a patriotic duty to rescind the call for a total sit at home and also the directive for instant murder of people who violate the sit-at-home-order.

“The information reaching Ohaneze Ndigbo is that a directive has been issued for some homes to be destroyed. I want to believe that this is an ordinary rumour because it is not in our character.

“Finally, I want through this medium to request all our sons and daughters who are aggrieved one way or the other to sheathe their swords and accept peaceful negotiation.

“Experience has shown that violence cannot resolve any problem, most problems are best resolved through peaceful negotiations. I am therefore making a passionate appeal to all those concerned to have a ceasefire to give us opportunity to look into the matter.

” I regard everybody in Igboland as my child. I therefore consider it a duty to protect everybody’s interest to the best of my ability” he declared.





