Impeachment: Security Personnel Storm Cross River Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Security personnel have taken over the Cross River House of Assembly complex, following the impeachment of the Speaker, Mr Elvert Anyambem, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the speaker’s removal almost resulted in a clash between his supporters and other members of house

The state Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah was sighted in the midst of other security personnel around the assembly complex.

Analysts say the presence of the security personnel is to forestall breakdown of law and order around the complex.

It would be recalled that the speaker was impeached on Wednesday on grounds of gross misconduct, high-handedness and misappropriation of funds.

Anyambem’s impeachment was carried out at a sitting of the assembly in which he was preceding.

The impeachment notice was signed by 17 out of the 25 members of the assembly.