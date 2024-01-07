IN FULL: Results Of English FA Cup Third Round Matches

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The third round of the 2023/24 English FA Cup is well underway as games continue on Saturday. Chelsea, Newcastle, and a host of teams were some of the sides that played on an action-packed day.

On Sunday, Arsenal welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium in what promises to be an exciting battle of heavyweights.

English FA Cup Third Round Results

But before then, here are the results of the FA Cup third round games played on Saturday:

AFC Wimbledon 1 (Reeves 17-pen) Ipswich Town 3 (Pearce 8-og, Tuanzebe 40, Taylor 90)

Blackburn Rovers 5 (Szmodics 23, 37, 45+3, Sigurdsson 66, Leonard 81) Cambridge United 2 (Lankaster 6, Kaikai 26)

Chelsea 4 (Broja 58, Silva 66, Sterling 69, Fernandez 85) Preston North End 0

Coventry City 6 (Latibeaudiere 8, Sheaf 11, Palmer 17, O’Hare 50-pen, Godden 84, 88) Oxford United 2 (Harris 10, Goodrham 79)

Gillingham 0 Sheffield United 4 (Osula 14, 39, McAtee 83, 87)

Hull 1 (Jacob 87) Birmingham 1 (Jutkiewicz 18)

Maidstone United 1 (Corne 45-pen) Stevenage 0

Middlesbrough 0 Aston Villa 1 (Cash 87)

Millwall 2 (Watmore 56, Flemming 86) Leicester 3 (Casadei 16, Pereira 39, Cannon 61)

Newport 1 (Clarke 56) Eastleigh 1 (Maguire 82-pen)

Norwich 1 (Barnes 12) Bristol Rovers 1 (Ward 17)

Plymouth Argyle 3 (Cundle 18, Hardie 68-pen, Whittaker 90+1) Sutton 1 (Angol 50)

QPR 2 (Armstrong 40, Dykes 42) Bournemouth 3 (Tavernier 48, Moore 58, Kluivert 69)

Sheffield Wednesday 4 (Windass 2, Sawyers 38-og, Palmer 40, Wilks 90+1) Cardiff 0

Southampton 4 (Fraser 6, 68, Mara 58, Adams 78) Walsall 0

Stoke 2 (Van Hecke 16-og, Baker 63-pen) Brighton 4 (Estupinan 45+6, Dunk 52, Pedro 71, 80)

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 (Ballard 35-og, Isak 46, 90-pen)

Swansea 2 (Patino 47, Yates 87) Morecambe 0

Watford 2 (Rajovic 76, Dele-Bashiru 90+5) Chesterfield 1 (Quigley 28)

FA Cup Third Round Matches For Sunday (14:00 GMT unless stated)

Arsenal v Liverpool (16:30 GMT)

Luton v Bolton Wanderers

Manchester City v Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool

Peterborough v Leeds

Shrewsbury v Wrexham

West Brom v Aldershot

West Ham v Bristol City

Playing Monday

Wigan v Manchester United (20:15 GMT)

Played Friday

Brentford 1 (Maupay 41) Wolves 1 (Doyle 64)

Fulham 1 (De Cordova-Reid 24) Rotherham 0

Tottenham 1 (Porro 78) Burnley 0

Played Thursday

Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0





