Insecurity: Government Deploys Armed Special Forces To 5 Nigerian Airports

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, on Monday inaugurated 120 officers of the Aviation Security ( AVSEC) Special Force that would bear arms.

Kuku said this was part of her mission to beef up security across airports in the country.

While inaugurating 30 of the personnel at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Kuku said it was a constructive step to get Nigeria’s aviation security team kitted in line with global standards.

She said: “This is for them to help us in terms of securing our assets as well as the people within the aviation environment, specifically at the airports.

“It is remarkable for us, we are happy that we spent a significant amount of time in terms of training them and identifying the sort of individuals that are part of this squad.

“They are quite professional as you can see, and they will continue to engage as well as work closely with other security agencies.”