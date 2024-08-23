Why Trump Should Not Be Re-Elected -Kamala

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US presidential candidate Kamala Harris, has opened up on the consequences of re-electing Donald Trump back to the oval office in the upcoming election.

Harris, while speaking Late Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), reminded the audience of the “chaos and calamity” her Republican rival oversaw during his stay in office.

She tasked Americans to vote in the November 5 polls as she described the election as one of the most important in US history.

She said: “In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious.

“Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election.

“Consider his explicit intent to set free the violent extremists who assaulted those law enforcement officers at the Capitol. His explicit intent to jail journalists, political opponents, anyone he sees as the enemy. His explicit intent to deploy our active-duty military against our own citizens.

“Consider the power he will have — especially after the United States supreme court just ruled that he would be immune from criminal prosecution. Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails.

“How he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had — himself.”

Speaking on security, Harris stated that she would not hesitate to defend US interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists.

“And I will not cozy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong Un, who are rooting for Trump because they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favours,” she added.

“They know Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable because he wants to be an autocrat.”

It is worth mentioning that Harris is the first woman of colour to seek for US president from a major political party and Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.