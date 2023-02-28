In Spite Our Victory, We’ll Challenge Lagos Election Results In Court -LP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pastor Dayo Ekong, Labour Party (LP) Chairperson in Lagos State has said the party would still contest the Presidential and National Assembly election results in the court in spite of the party’s victory.

Ekong spoke on Monday at the end of the state’s collation of the Presidential election in Lagos State.

The Labour Party had the highest number of votes according to the collation on the presidential election in the state.

Ekong, also the party’s state Collation Agent for the just concluded presidential election in Lagos, said that many of the party’s supporters were disenfranchised due to some irregularities.

According to her, this accounted for the wide margin in the number of votes cast for LP as against that for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Well, this victory is well deserved but however, I am still not happy because a lot of our supporters were disenfranchised especially in areas like Ibeju-Lekki, Apapa and Lagos Island.

“There were discrepancies and we are still going to contest it in court. I know this victory should have been with a wider margin but we thank God and our supporters for standing in, regardless of the way they were treated.

“Many people left their homes as early as 6.30a.m but did not leave until they cast their votes, some very late.

“I also give thumbs up to the woman in Surulere that was stabbed, she was bleeding and after being treated, she went back to cast her vote.

“You can see that Nigerians are demanding for a change and change is imminent. We thank our supporters,” she said.