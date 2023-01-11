2023 Elections ‘ll Hold, FG Assures Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite security threats, the Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections will be held across the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed gave the assurance on Tuesday at the 17th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari scorecard series from 2015-2023.

“Let me use this opportunity to respond to inquiries from the media over a widely-circulated report, credited to an INEC official that the 2023 general elections face a serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity,” he said.

“The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position. We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm.”

The minister’s assurance followed killings by gunmen and bandits in several parts of the country.

INEC had on Monday raised the alarm over the rising security situation across the country and its impact on the 2023 general elections.

Despite efforts by the security agencies and the Federal Government, gunmen continued to attack offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security formations among others, killing several people.

Worried by the situation, INEC lamented that over 41 attacks had been carried out against its offices across 14 states since the 2019 general election, with the South-East recording 13 attacks.