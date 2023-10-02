Independence: Plight Of Nigerians Disturbs PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated Nigerians on the 63rd independence anniversary of the nation.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, the party kicked against the present economic hardships facing the nation.

Ologunagba stated that the anniversary is a wake-up call to all Nigerians and lovers of freedom all over the world.

He said: “This is especially to participate in governance through free, fair and credible electoral process under a transparent and responsible government that is answerable to the people with utmost respect for the rule of law and constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens,” he said.

“Today, our naira, which exchanged for N187 to the dollar under the PDP has fallen to an abysmal N1000 and above to the dollar.

“Fuel which sold at N87 per liter under the PDP now sells for over N600 under the APC.

“Prices of staple food and other essential commodities continue to skyrocket with no end in sight.”





