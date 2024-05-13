W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

INEC Issues Deadline For Submission Of Names In Ondo Governorship Election

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, May 13th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued May 20, 2024 as deadline for political parties contesting in the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election, to submit names of their candidates.

Yakubu also urged the political parties to adhere strictly to all electoral guidelines for the exercise.

 

