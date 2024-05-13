INEC Issues Deadline For Submission Of Names In Ondo Governorship Election

INEC Issues Deadline For Submission Of Names In Ondo Governorship ElectionFeatured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, May 13th, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued May 20, 2024 as deadline for political parties contesting in the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election, to submit names of their candidates.
Yakubu also urged the political parties to adhere strictly to all electoral guidelines for the exercise.
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=95734