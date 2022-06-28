INEC Registers 10.4 Million New Voters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission has stated that it has registered 10,487,972 fresh voters in the ongoing registration.

The commission announced this in a document on Monday during its update for Week 11 in the fourth quarter made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to the document, the number of completed registration was 8,631,696 (online – 3,250,449 and physical – 5,381,247).

There are 4,292,690 males, 4,339,006 females, 67,171 PWDs and 6,081,456 youths.

The commission stated that it is aware of the strategic importance of Nigeria in the region and the need to have stability and peace in free, fair and credible elections.

Yakubu said INEC “will do what is right on the basis of the law while the ultimate choice will be made by Nigerians on who they will vote”.

He also stated that the commission “will continue to consolidate on achievements recorded so far to make sure elections get better and better with each round of election”.