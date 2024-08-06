NGO Slams FG Over Internet Shutdowns During Nationwide Protests

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Dataphyte Foundation has berated the Nigerian government for its recent internet shutdowns in the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Programme Director, Femi D. Amele, who emphasised that digital rights and freedom of expression are necessary for important vital aspects of democracy, especially during civil unrest.

The statement of the foundation slams the government’s clampdown on communication, adding that such measures immensely affected many Nigerians’ ability to organise, seek emergency help, and hold officials accountable.

“Digital rights and freedom of expression are fundamental to any democracy, particularly during periods of civil unrest,” said Amele.

According to Dataphyte, the internet disruptions have not only curtailed democratic engagement but also escalated economic and social instability as it disrupted the rights of Nigerians to seek and organise emergency help.

“Digital rights and freedom of expression are fundamental to any democracy, particularly during periods of civil unrest,” said Amele.