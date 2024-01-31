INEC Says 67,315 Voters To Participate In Feb. 3 Re-Run In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says no fewer than 67,315 eligible voters will participate in the Feb. 3 re-run elections in Enugu State.

INEC’s Head of Department for Voters Education and Publicity, Mr Rex Achumie, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday while speaking on the voting population for the re-run.

Achumie said that the re-run would take place in Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency and Enugu South (Urban) State Constituency between 8 a.m. and 2:30p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

He said that a total of 173 polling units in 25 Registration Areas, popularly known as political wards, would be open for Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency and Enugu South (Urban) State Constituency re-run elections.

He said that for Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, there would be a total number of 62,697 eligible voters within 24 Registration Areas as well as 165 polling units.

The INEC official said that for Enugu South (Urban) State Constituency, there would be a total number of 4,618 eligible voters within one Registration Area (political ward) as well as eight polling units.

He said that just like the main 2023 elections, all technological devices of INEC would be deployed, these included: Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Achumie noted that all rules and regulations for a normal election would apply and observed during the re-run, assuring that any eligible voter that made himself/herself available before 2:30 p.m. must vote and his/her vote will count.

“The Enugu State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, has been working round the clock to ensure hitch-free elections by ensuring water-tight arrangement and meeting various election stakeholders.

“INEC is ready to conduct free, fair and credible re-run elections and we have started preparation on time from when the Appeal Court pronounced re-run for these two constituencies.

“Apart from meeting with various stakeholders, we have done massive publicity by using local radios and publications in the media (online and mainstream) to sensitise the people on the elections and need for to participate en mass.

“Our Electoral Officers at the ward levels have held meetings and interactive sessions with election stakeholders and the locals; and did sensitise them on the importance and impact of the re-run elections on their socio-economic welfare,” he said.

He urged the residents living in the areas concerned to keep faith with INEC and come out en mass to vote for candidates of their choice in the re-run election. (NAN)





