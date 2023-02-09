INEC Speaks As Its Twitter Account Likes Post Condemning Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it is investigating the events surrounding its Twitter account liking a post relating to a presidential candidate.

The African Examiner writes that on Wednesday, INEC’s official Twitter account liked a post in which Seun Kuti, son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, condemned Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Kuti, in the post, stated that the LP candidate “is an opportunist that can’t deliver Nigeria”.

The incident made the commission come under heavy criticism as many netizens accused INEC of bias.

Reacting, the commission, in a statement reacting to the incident, maintained its neutrality adding that it has no preferred candidate.

It also disclosed that it is investigating the matter and will take disciplinary actions if needed.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a post on its Twitter handle, liking a post relating to one of the 18 Presidential candidates,” the statement reads.

“The Commission is an independent electoral body and does not have preference for any candidate or political party. The Commission assures all Nigerians of its neutrality and will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all. The allegiance of the Commission is to the people of Nigeria.

“In the meantime, the Commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the liking of the said post and will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established.”