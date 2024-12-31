Infrastructure: Wike Expresses Satisfaction With Progress Recorded In FCT

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded so far in infrastructure development in the FCT in the last 12 months.

Wike stated this after inspection of an ongoing road construction in Gishiri and construction of Judges’ Quarters in Abuja on Monday.

The minister, who did not provide much details, said that only the public would assess his performance.

“Only the public will assess my performance against set targets. I can’t set exams for myself, mark and grade myself. It is for the public to assess.

“We have the presidential monitoring team with the deliverables. They should be able to say whether we have done what we are supposed to do and to what extent.

“However, generally I am satisfied with what the government has done, and as it relates to FCT, I can say that I am very much satisfied,” he said.

Speaking on the progress of the construction of the Judges’ Quarters and the road network in the area, Wike said he was impressed with the spate of work so far.

He expressed optimism that the project would be completed and handed over in May 2025.

“You can see the roads surrounding the Judges’ Quarters. The level of work at the quarters is amazing. The last time we came, we couldn’t get to this point.

“The contractor has been able to finish major culverts on the roads surrounding the quarters.

“For me, I am very much impressed with the contractor and I want to thank President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity given to us to contribute to giving Nigerians their lost hope,” he said.

The minister also inspected the ongoing construction of a

2.7-kilometre six lane arterial road connecting Katampe with Shehu Shagari Way, with an interchange over the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway.

He pleaded with the community to give maximum support to ensure completion of the projects.

He said the road would open up district infrastructure in Mabushi and the adjoining Katampe, Jahi, and Kado Districts.

He said that the compensation department would work out the value of compensation based on the number of houses that would be affected by the road project. (NAN)