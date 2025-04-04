ECCIMA Declares 36th Enugu International Trade Fair `Toll Free’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has declared the 36th Enugu International Trade Fair ‘toll-free’.

This is to enable visitors, exhibitors and prospective buyers to have free access to the Fair.

The Director General of ECCIMA, Mr Uchechukwu Mbah, told newsmen on Friday, in Enugu that there was no pass for the fair.

According to him, this year Enugu International Trade Fair is `toll-free’. We don’t have any pass for the event.

ECCIMA members, Chief Emma Nwankpa and Mr Nonye Osakwe, who corroborated the ECCIMA DG, said the gesture was to encourage many people to come to the fair.

“We want to do Christmas for people. The money with which they would have used to buy ticket, they would use it to transport themselves to the fair,’’ Osakwe said.

“Things are hard in the country and we want to help people to have access to the fair.” Osakwe said.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fair kicked off on a low key following the presence of few exhibitors.

NAN reports that very few organizations were seen erecting their stands.

Some of the exhibitors who spoke to NAN said that they were hopeful that the fair would still be busy with activities.

One of the exhibitors who spoke on anonymity, said that some government agencies did not get financial approvals to attend the fair.

The source also blamed the harsh economy to the low participation. (NAN)