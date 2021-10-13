Insecurity: Agitators Seeking War In South-East Won’t Survive Two Weeks – Ken Nnamani

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has urged agitators in the South-East to stop their actions as war is not child’s play.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made this known during a chat with newsmen on Tuesday as he stated that the destruction and killings in the region should not be seen as a challenge to the federal government only.

Nnamani stated that it is better for the Igbos to remain and achieve more in Nigeria.

He said: “Most of the people who call for war are usually the first to be wiped out. They would not survive the first two weeks.

“I witnessed the Biafra war. Many people died, including students in Nsukka; young and bright citizens who were a joy to their parents, families and communities.

“If Nigeria is properly organized, Igbos will thrive well. We should continue to develop our talents and businesses.

“The Igbos stand to benefit most if there is peace. Without boasting, there is no place you would not find Igbos.

“Go to Banana Island and Victoria Island in Lagos. Many of the skyscrapers are owned by Igbos. In Abuja, three quarters of the hotels are owned by Igbos.

“These investments cannot be moved. Turning guns against ourselves is not the answer. War is not the solution, it is not a party where you sit and drink.”























