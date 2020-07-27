Ugandan Police Arrest 100 Partygoers Over COVID-19 Violations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Uganda’s Police on Sunday arrested over 100 partygoers for flouting COVID-19 lockdown restriction measures, authorities said on Monday.

The police and military officers arrested the offenders at the La Venti Lounge and Kitchen, about 12 km northeast of the capital Kampala, Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, told Xinhua on Monday.

“Bars and clubs are not supposed to open and operate,’’ said Onyango.

“However, the partygoers defied the restrictions and began enjoying themselves without practicing social distancing.’’

“This could be a breeding ground for the spread of the virus.

“We had to come in order to prevent a further spread of the virus,’’ he said.

He also said that the suspects currently detained at Najjera and Kiira police stations are waiting to be arraigned in courts over violation of presidential directives and Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19.

“They will be charged with doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease,’’ said Onyango.

Bans on public gatherings and a night curfew are in place in the east African country as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

So far, Uganda has reported 1,115 COVID-19 cases, with 975 recoveries and two deaths since the first case was reported on March 21, according to the health ministry.

(Xinhua/NAN)