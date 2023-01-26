Insecurity: Unknown Gunmen, Attack PDP Rally In Enugu, One Killed Many Injured.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The current worrisome insecurity and violence ravaging South East Nigeria on Wednesday reared its ugly head in Enugu state, as one person was reportedly killed and several others sustained various degrees of injuries as unknown gunmen attacked a campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State.

African Examiner learnt that the armed hoodlums invaded Awgu Ward one campaign venue of the PDP and opened fire on the party members.

The Enugu West rally was attended by Engr. Osita Ngwu, the PDP senatorial candidate, Chief Anayo Onwuegbu, House of Reps candidate for Awgu/Aninri/Oji-River Federal Constituency, many other candidates and party members.

A trending video showed the moment a female victim was being carried to a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

As at the time of filing this report, the Chief Augustine Nnamani led PDP in the state and police is yet to make any comment on the incident.