Insecurity: Unknown Gunmen, Attack PDP Rally In Enugu, One Killed Many Injured.

Posted by Enugu, Ignatius Okpara, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, January 26th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The current worrisome  insecurity and violence ravaging  South East Nigeria on Wednesday reared its ugly head in Enugu state, as one person was reportedly killed and several others sustained various degrees of injuries  as unknown gunmen attacked a campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State.

African Examiner learnt  that the armed hoodlums  invaded Awgu Ward one campaign venue of the PDP and opened fire on the party members.

The  Enugu West rally was attended by Engr. Osita Ngwu, the PDP senatorial candidate, Chief Anayo Onwuegbu, House of Reps candidate for Awgu/Aninri/Oji-River Federal Constituency, many other candidates and party members.



A trending video showed the moment a female victim was being carried to a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

As at the time of filing this report, the Chief Augustine Nnamani led  PDP in the state and police is yet to make any comment  on the incident.

