Arewa Group Speaks On Endorsing Kalu For Senate Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Northern group, Arewa, has refuted claims that it has endorsed former Abia State governor, Uzor Kalu, as their preferred candidate for the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly.This was made known after Alhaji Musa Saidu, a member of the forum made the clarification in Abuja on Monday.

The ACF was making this denial as it responded to a statement attributed to Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the purported leader of the Arewa Youth Conservative Forum (AYCF), who alleged that the ACF had officially endorsed Kalu for the position.

According to Saidu, the ACF does not have a youth wing and at no time did they made Shettima as the AYCF leader. Hence, he dismissed any claim made by Shettima as false.

He also disclosed that the ACF had not endorsed Orji Uzor Kalu as the next Senate President as the forum follows its own established guidelines and would not be influenced by external demands.