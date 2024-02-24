Intimidation, Harassment Won’t Stop Me From Pursuing My Ambition — Shaibu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu says intimidation and harassment will not change his resolve in the pursuit of his political ambition.

Shaibu said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Shaibu emerged as the party’s candidate in a parallel primary held on Thursday to choose a standard bearer for the upcoming governorship election in Edo.

He alleged so much intimidation and harassment of people in the build-up to the primary.

“The level of intimidation and harassment meted out to me and those people who believe in me was beyond comprehension, yet it does not actually change our resolve in what we believe in.

“People were sacked, some civil servants were suspended, others transferred from their position and taken away from their family comfort to different places, all because they were associating with me.

“Well, I dare say that anybody still intimidating or harassing anybody means that he is not ready to win an election“, he told newsmen.

He, therefore, said that his emergence as a candidate was no longer about him but the people, adding that the party needed to listen to the voice of the people.

He said if the party truly desired to win the election on Sept. 21 it would field a popular and competent candidate not impose a candidate on the people.

He also said that the PDP must adhere to the electoral laws and party guidelines to be able to win the upcoming election in the state.

He explained that there were party guidelines for electing a governorship candidate, just as there is an electoral law guiding political activities.

Shaibu further said for the PDP to win the upcoming governorship election in the state, it should adhere strictly to its own rules and guidelines.

The deputy governor also alleged that elections were about contestation, noting that the other primary that produced Asue Ighodalo as its candidate disenfranchised 381 delegates.

“The electoral law forbids exclusion. An election can be re-ordered because of exclusion, it is a major sin that the law forbids“, he told newsmen.

He said though political parties have the right to produce candidates, such rights must comply with the electoral laws and the party’s guidelines.

“If the guideline is not followed in the process of producing your candidate, that candidate cannot see the light of day.

“So the ultimate right of any party is to follow your rules in producing your candidate”, Shaibu said.

NAN recalls that Ighodalo defeated about nine other candidates including the Deputy Governor of the state in the election.

He had voted 577 votes to become the candidate of the PDP in the Sept. 21 governorship election in the state while his closest rival garnered one vote.

The Chairman, Edo PDP Primary Electoral Committee and Gov of Dauda Lawal Zamfara declared him as the winner of the exercise.

However, in a parallel exercise, Shaibu was declared the winner of the election.

The returning officer, Bartholomew Moses, declared: “During the counting of this primary election, Philip Shaibu has a score of 301 votes.

“Therefore, I hereby declare Philip Shaibu as the authentic elected candidate for this election in the PDP.”

