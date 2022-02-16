IPOB Sit-At-Home Order Grounds Commercial Activities In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, on Wednesday, has grounded commercial activities in Onitsha, Nnewi, Oba, and some parts of Awka in Anambra State.

African Examiner correspondent went round some major cities, observed that banks, motor parks, filling stations, markets and shops were shut.

The roads were also empty as vehicles did not ply, even the numerous police and military checkpoints were empty.