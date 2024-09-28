It Was Not Tinubu That Removed Petrol Subsidy, Says Dogara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has exonerated President Bola Tinubu from the removal of subsidy on petrol.

Tinubu had declared an end to the fuel subsidy regime during his inauguration last year.

But Dogara said even though the president made the “subsidy is gone” pronouncement, Tinubu was not the one who introduced the policy.

“We must accept whether we like it or not unless we are being disingenuous. Whether the President said the subsidy was gone or he was removing the subsidy, we all know that subsidy had been removed before he was elected,” he said