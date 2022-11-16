It Wasn’t Slip Of Tongue But Divine Proclamation Says PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the recent gaffe by presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is “divine proclamation” for the PDP.

African Examiner had reported how Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the APC, suffered a gaffe while speaking at the flag-off of his campaign in Plateau state.

While concluding his speech, Tinubu said: “God bless PD…” and quickly corrected it to “God bless APC.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, said the “prayer” by Tinubu “confirms his innermost conviction that the PDP represents the hope and aspiration of the majority of Nigerians for a secure, prosperous future under a united country”.

The PDP scribe said the “blessing” by the APC presidential candidate “is a pointer that it was not a slip of tongue but a divine proclamation that the hope for Nigeria, which he harped on, can only come from the PDP”.

“It is instructive to note that the APC Presidential Candidate had earlier in his address, admitted that Nigerians were ‘in distress’ under his failed APC but that hope is on the way,” the statement reads.

“Since Asiwaju Tinubu’s prophetic blessing on the PDP, our Party has been receiving flurries of calls, solidarity messages and visits from key members of the APC who believe that his prayer is a divine act of God to point the nation to the right direction.

“It is apparent that Asiwaju Tinubu was speaking under the ostensible weight of the recent revelation of his indictment for narcotic trafficking, which has become a huge burden from which he cannot extricate himself, and for which he has lost all moral and legitimate capacity to occupy the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This perhaps explains why Asiwaju Tinubu was incoherent and had no concrete message to Nigerians at the flag-off of his campaign.”

According to the opposition party, Tinubu is “intimidated and dazed” by the capacity of Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, to deliver good governance for the people.

The party asked Tinubu to “have the courage to admit the fact that is already in the public domain, apologise to the nation, and withdraw from the race”.

“Asiwaju Tinubu could not proffer any solution or idea to the challenges of insecurity, disunity, unabated killings, rising unemployment, tumbling Naira, collapsing economy with unprecedented debts of over N40 trillion arising from somersaulting macro-economic policies of his failed and corrupt APC government,” the statement added.