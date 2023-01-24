It’s Is Wrong To Call Female Bbnaija Stars Sluts, Kess ‘slams’ Nedu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kesiena Adjekpovu, the BBNaija season seven housemate better known as Kess, has “berated” Nedu Wazobia, the radio personality for disrespecting female BBNaija housemates.

Kess took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to talk about the incessant name-calling directed at the female BBNija housemates after Nedu had spoken concerning the lifestyle of some BBNaija housemates on the latest episode of ‘Honest Bunch Podcast’.

The African Examiner writes that Nedu had insinuated that ladies who participate in the BBNaija show are only on the reality show to offer their bodies for sex and get clients.

“Big brother shoots you up but there’s no substance to hold you on to,” he had said.

“Na Kpekus most of them get to offer, they intentionally go there just to get customers.”

The comment, however, irritated Kess who took to Twitter to counter the radio personality.

Although Kess, didn’t mention names, he however, enjoined the public against “tagging female BBNaija housemates as sluts”, adding that it is “distasteful”.

“This trend of tagging female Big Brother housemates as sluts is distasteful,” he wrote.

“95% of them are highly intelligent, sufficiently independent, super talented and are legit hustlers. It is unfair to undermine their hard work.”