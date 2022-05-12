I’ve Never Worn Pants Since 18 — Nkechi Blessing Tells Ex-Lover

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has hit back at Opeyemi Falegan, her ex-lover, who claimed that she lacks personal hygiene.

African Examiner writes that in April, the politician who was widely known to be the actress’s husband had announced their separation.

Since their separation, the pair have been in the eyes of the storm as they occasionally engaged each other in a war of words.

Falegan had previously apologized to the actress after he admitted that he “messed up” while telling her “I still love you”.

However, in a dramatic twist, Falegan stated that his apology was not to reunite with the actress adding that he left the relationship because of her personal hygiene.

He claimed that the actress could go three days without washing her undies.

Reacting, Blessing in a series of now-deleted posts, berated the politician concerning the claim.

She stated that she has not worn a pant since she was 18 years old and accused her ex-lover of chasing clout.

She wrote: “Opeyemi Just wow.. that was a weak come back bro…leave me alone in peace, when talking about hygiene please clean that rat hole you live in first.. this battle is a lost one already.. please why is it so hard for you to move on, na by force? If I decide to go that route with you, you no go like me…

“NBS Pant? Lmao. (I) no get one single pata bro. Maybe you’re mistaking me for the 21 year old girl you were begging for 50k.

“Wow just wow.. LMAO I am glad your lies be staring into your face Gidigba.. it’s a Known Fact that I have never worn a pant since I was 18… Stay Dead pls X why is it so hard for you to move on, Na by Force? If I decide to go that route with you, Omo you no go like me sha.…..LEAVE ME ALONE!”