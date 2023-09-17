Jimmy Odukoya Takes Over As Senior Pastor Of Fountain Of Life Church

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Jimmy Odukoya, the son of Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya, is now the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church.

This announcement was made in the church service on Sunday.

Speaking to the congregation, Rotimi Okpaise, a pastor, stated that the late Taiwo Odukoya spoke with the board of trustees (BoT) members about the succession plan before his death.

Okpaise stated the BoT unanimously elected Jimmy as the senior pastor and chairperson of the board.

“The board has chosen Saturday, September 30, 2023, as the date of Jimmy’s installation,” he said.

The African Examiner recalls that on August 7, Odukoya, founder of the church, died in the United States of America at the age of 67.

His death is less than two years after he lost his wife, Nomthi, a South African, on November 9, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Odukoya was married to Nomthi for 11 years and the marriage produced two boys.

Before Nomthi, Odukoya was married to Bimbo for 21 years and Bimbo died in the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash in Port Harcourt.





