Jonathan Visits Aso Rock, Congratulates Tinubu On Supreme Court Ruling

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday was in the Presidential Villa to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on the Supreme Court judgement which declared that he was duly elected.

The African Examiner writes that Jonathan’s visit is coming barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court rejected appeals filed against Tinubu’s election by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Ob of the Labour Party, LP.

The former Bayelsa governor who felicitated with President Tinubu behind closed doors, stated that it was time for past Presidents to collaborate and look for ways that would help the masses come out of poverty.

Jonathan said: “We need to bring all our political leaders including all our former Presidents together, we will not be fighting. If top leaders continue fighting they will not suffer that much but the downtrodden will suffer.

“And we want to end that tension, so we move forward. Elections are over and so we must move forward.”

Speaking on the need for Nigeria to assert its powers, he stated that the country has all it takes to lead Africa irrespective of the present economic challenges.

“That is what all Africans are saying I had a program on democracy dialogue and Prof Lumumba spoke there, he emphasized the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa. Yes, we have challenges economically now but we still have what it takes to lead Africa.

“These are some of the issues I will continue to have conversations with Mr President on, including briefing him on all my foreign programs.

“They are not personal issues, traditionally former Presidents, when they go outside the country for continental or regional programs, and even some international ones, when you come home you brief the President, that is the tradition.

“Most times when you see me here that is what we come to do, to move Nigeria forward, to move ECOWAS forward and to move the African continent forward,” Jonathan added.





