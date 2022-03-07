Gunmen Shoot Enugu Catholic Priest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unidentified gunmen have reportedly shot a priest with the Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr Bartholomew Chime.

African Examiner gathered on Sunday that the priest, who was ordained as Catholic priest last December, was accosted by the hoodlums on Friday while on pastoral work.

Sources told our correspondent that the hoodlums accosted Chime and asked him to release all the money he had on him.

One of the sources said, “He told them that he did not have money. They collected his telephone and shot him in the leg, put him in the trunk of his car and drove away. .

“When they got to former tollgate along Enugu-Onitsha Road, they dumped him inside the bush and zoomed off with his car.

“Through the special grace of God, he crawled out of the bush and called for help before. Those who saw him took him to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.”

The Communication Director, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr Benjamin Achi, confirmed the attack but thanked God that he survived it.

Achi, who lamented the high rate of insecurity in Enugu State, tasked political leaders and security agencies to live up to their responsibility of securing lives and the properties of the citizens.

“The hoodlums accosted father, searched him and asked him to give them money but he told them he didn’t have money. So, they shot him on the leg and took him somewhere and dumped him inside the bush and left.

“We give God all the glory that Fr Chime survived the onslaught because he was badly shot. Currently, he is responding to treatment in a hospital,” he said.