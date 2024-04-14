Junior Pope: Enugu Govt To Liaise With Family For Befitting Burial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state government has opened a condolence register for Nigerians to pay their tributes to the talented Nollywood Star, Obumneme Odonwodo fondly called junior pope who recently lost his life in a boat mishap at the River Niger.

Governor, Peter Mbah of the state who expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of the Nollywood icon, who hails from Enugu state, described the death as ‘heart wrenching’.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze over the weekend said the condolence register would be opened at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Information and Communication, State Secretariat, Enugu effective Monday, April 15, 2024.

He said: “Those who may not get to the office of the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communication, may use the following email address condolencejuniorpope@gmail.com to express their condolences.

Governor, Mbah, said the state has lost one of its most talented sons.

The Actor’s Guild of Nigeria confirmed the death on Thursday, leaving the Nollywood community in deep sorrow as they recall and honour his contributions to the industry.

Junior Pope, who hailed from Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu state alongside three of his colleagues, lost their lives in the tragic boat accident last Wednesday while returning from a movie location in Anambra Community.

The statement read thus: “Indeed, the death of (Jnr) Pope came at a time Enugu state is working so hard to develop the creative potential of its youths for self-reliance, employers of labour and export of their talents outside the shores of Nigeria.

Mbah however, expressed deep regrets that such talented, young Nigerians could lose their lives in such unfortunate circumstances.

The governor commiserates with the bereaved families, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and the entire Nollywood industry on the painful loss of their members in the said ill fated boat accident.

He promised that the state shall work in concert with the family to ensure a befitting burial for the late movie icon.

Junior Pope began his Nollywood career in 2006, working his way up from supporting roles to global fame.

Owing to his versatility, he effectively switched between roles, playing characters ranging from bodyguards to villains, earning accolades such as the Nollywood Most Promising Actor in Nigeria award in 2010.

Junior Pope demonstrated his exceptional talent in over 150 films, gaining recognition at prestigious events such as the Africa Magic Viewers Choice (AMVC) Awards and the Africa Movie Academy (AMA) Awards. He left behind his wife and three kids.