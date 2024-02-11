JUST IN: Access Holdings Confirms Death Of Wigwe, Wife, Son, In US Helicopter Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Access Holdings has confirmed the death of its Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Herbert Wigwe.

Wigwe died in a helicopter crash on Friday with his wife, son, and a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

The bank in a statement on Sunday signed by the Company’s Group Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

“It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) announces the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the Company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary Access Bank Plc (‘the Bank’). Dr. Wigwe died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024 in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.”

They are reported to have been en route to Boulder City, Nevada from from Palm Springs, California, on Friday night when the helicopter conveying them crashed at about 10 pm, near a small town in California’s Mojave Desert.

A total of six people were in the helicopter that crashed near the California-Nevada border. No one survived the crash.

What exactly led to the crash of the Airbus Helicopters EC-130 remains unclear.

Read the full statement below:

ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF ITS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DR. HERBERT WIGWE, CFR

It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) announces the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the Company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary Access Bank Plc (‘the Bank’). Dr. Wigwe died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024 in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

The entire Access Family mourns the loss of Herbert, Doreen and Chizi. We extend our deep and sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones. Dr. Wigwe was a key driving force and a larger-than-life personality who brought his remarkable passion, energy, and experience to the transformation of the Access franchise since joining the Bank in 2002. Commenting on the passage of Dr. Wigwe, Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, Chairman of Access Holdings said:

“The Access Family has suffered a major loss with the passing of Dr. Wigwe who was a great friend and fine gentleman. He had a prodigious intellect, admirable personal qualities, and vast business experience which he brought to bear on the Access Family and for which we owe him a debt of gratitude.

“In line with the Company’s policy, the Board will soon announce the appointment of an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer even as we remain confident that the Access Group will build further on Dr. Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence.”

Sunday Ekwochi

Group Company Secretary





