JUST IN: EFCC Arrests Bobrisky For Currency Mutilation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye famously known as Bobrisky over currency mutilation and abuse of naira notes.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said that the cross-dresser was arrested in Lagos on Wednesday night.

“He (Bobrisky) was arrested Wednesday night in Lagos,” the anti-graft agency official told our correspondent.

“He has been detained at our Lagos Office and will be charged to court.”

Bobrisky has been in the news for various controversial reasons including winning the “Best Dressed Female” Award at a movie premiere on March 25, 2024, a development that irked many entertainers.

Amid the social outrage, Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said there is no provision in the law suggesting that crossdressers in Nigeria should be arrested.

“I have not read anywhere that cross-dressing is an offence in Nigeria,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on April 2, 2024. “Let us be reasonable, you cannot arrest somebody you want to prosecute without having credible evidence and as such, crossdressing is not yet a crime in Nigeria.

“Some of them are into cross-dressing, the allegation is that they are into something else, that’s where the problem lies. We need enough proof that they are actually into ‘that’. All those offences are natural in Nigeria and punishable under our laws,” Adejobi stressed.