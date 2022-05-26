(JUST IN): Why Agidigbo FM Owner, Oriyomi Hamzat, Was Arrested – Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force has given a reason for the arrest of ace broadcaster and owner of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said Hamzat was arrested in connection with a case of cyber bullying without stating who was bullied.

The police’s reaction was contained in a statement by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, titled, ‘Oriyomi Hamzat was arrested by police with warrant – Force PRO’.

Africa Examiner had reported that Hamzat, who had consistently advocated for justice in a murder case involving Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife owner, Chief Rahman Adedoyin, was arrested on Thursday.

The police claimed that the Ibadan-based broadcaster ignored their invitation severally, stating that the broadcaster is under investigation.

The statement read, “The popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, was arrested in Ibadan today by our Force Intelligence Bureau operatives in connection with a case of Cyber Bullying under investigation

“Oriyomi’s arrest was sequel to his refusal to honour Police invitation severally, which prompted the police to secure a warrant for his arrest.

“We are looking into the petition written against him on his violation of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015, and necessary action will be taken to do justice in the matter. Further development will be communicated to you all.”

When asked to throw more light on how Hamzat ran afoul of the Cybercrime Act, the Force Public Relations Officer replied a twerp, “Go and read Cybercrime Act, 2015, because I am sure you have not seen it, let alone read. It’s even good for everyone to read it, more so that we all operate on social media, share news or broadcast what we see or hear. Go and read the Act as a guide.”

Earlier, the Head of Station, Agidigbo 88.7FM, Adebayo Grey, complained that Hamzat was arrested over his call for justice on the murder of a student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Timothy Adegoke.

In a statement, the station manager noted that the station’s chairman was whisked to Abuja by officers of the Force Intelligence Bureau.