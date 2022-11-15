Truck Kills Two Nigerian Police Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two police officers were killed on Monday after a truck ran over them on their way to work in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The incident occurred in the Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti along the Ado-Ifaki dual carriageway.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sunday Abutu, said the two officers were coming to Ado Ekiti on a motorcycle when they were knocked down by the truck.

He said the truck was negotiating a diversion due to ongoing construction work on the road.

“I can confirm to you that this pathetic event happened this morning when the two policemen, who were coming from Iworoko Ekiti to their duty post in Ado Ekiti were crushed by a tipper,” Mr Abutu said.

“The policemen were going on their own lane, it was the tipper’s driver that was negotiating a diversion placed on the road by the construction company rehabilitating the Ado-Ifaki by turning to the left side and overran them.

“We learnt the two of them died on the spot. The driver of the tipper had been arrested while the corpses have been taken to the morgue at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.”

Also speaking on the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ekiti Command, Olusola Joseph, warned drivers plying all the roads in Ekiti to measure their speed to curb senseless carnage.

“Our drivers must be safety conscious. Some of these untimely deaths could have been prevented if we are cautious and careful in the way we speed,” he said.

“I appeal to our people to always keep to the highway safety precautions. It is not for anything, but for the safety of our lives.”

However, a source confirmed to journalists that the driver of the truck was said to have fled immediately after the incident, but was later arrested by police officers.