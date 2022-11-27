World Cup: Argentina Bounce Back As Messi Scores, Silence Critics

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Argentina struggled massively to start well for the second game in a row, but second-half strikes from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández kept their qualifying chances alive

As for Mexico, they have their backs against the wall following another dismal performance.

The opening minutes were closely-fought, and neither side managed to establish supremacy, with both sides tweaking their tactical approaches compared to the opening game and adapting to unfamiliar setups.

But it was Mexico’s 3-5-2 formation that appeared to make the greater impact, and Lionel Scaloni’s men struggled to create clear scoring chances, with Lionel Messi conspicuous in his inability to make an impact in the final third, despite knowing his final shot at lifting the greatest trophy of all was hanging in the balance.

However, that did not translate to Mexico troubling Argentine custodian Emiliano Martinez, save for a few attempts from Alexis Vega. Despite their fans audibly clamouring for a goal, against a team Mexico had lost to in all three prior World Cup

At first, Argentina did not change much in their approach for the second half, and they were visibly starting to get anxious. But Messi was there to save the day once more, as he took advantage of a touch outside the box and drilled a 25-metre effort past Guillermo Ochoa, finding the back of the net for his second goal in the competition and sending his blue and white worshippers into raptures.

El Tri’s attacking woes continued, and Argentina finished in the ascendancy as gaps in the Mexico lines appeared, ultimately doubling their lead through a spectacular curly from Enzo Fernández in the 87th minute.

As for Mexico, they must beat the Saudi Green Eagles in their next outing, while also benefiting from an Argentina win over Poland, to even have a shot at reaching the knockout stages.