Kano Court Orders Substituted Service On Ganduje In Bribery Case

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Kano State High Court on Wednesday granted an order to serve the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and other defendants in a high-profile bribery and corruption case through substituted means.

A 10-count charge was brought against Ganduje, his wife Hafsat Umar, and several associates, by the state government alleging bribery, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds amounting to billions of naira.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the sixth respondent, Nureini Jimoh, challenged the appearance of the lead prosecution counsel, Yau Adamu, arguing that a specific person had been granted the fiat to appear in the case.

Adamu responded by informing the court that due to this challenge, Barrister Zahradeen Kofar-Mata would move the application ex parte.

“My lord, Kofar-Mata has a fiat to appear in any matter concerning financial crime,” Adamu stated. “I urge the court to allow us to move this motion.”

Kofar-Mata proceeded to move the ex parte motion dated May 29, which was supported by seven paragraphs seeking to serve the respondents through substituted means by publishing the summons in two national daily newspapers.

Jimoh, however, objected to the motion, arguing against the use of substituted service.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu overruled Jimoh’s objection and granted the order, following the application made by Kofar-Mata, who represented the lead prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu.

“The court orders that the service be published in two newspapers,” Justice Adamu-Aliyu declared.

Furthermore, Justice Adamu-Aliyu directed all parties involved to present their individual fiat to the court.

She adjourned the matter until July 11 for further hearing.