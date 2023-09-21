Kano Governorship: Yusuf Rejects Tribunal Judgement, Heads To Appeal Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has rejected the ruling of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that voided his election and declared his opponent the winner.

The African Examiner reports that the tribunal on Wednesday declared Dr Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress as the rightful winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Yusuf, who contested on the banner of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), described the tribunal’s verdict as “unfair” and “a miscarriage of justice”.

He vowed to appeal against the judgement, and urged his supporters to remain calm.

“I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done.

“Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate”, he added.





