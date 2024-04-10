Kano Govt To Arraign APC Chairman Ganduje, Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Government says it will arraign former governor Abdullahi Ganduje in court for misappropriation of state funds and alleged diversion of landed properties belonging to the state.

According to the arraignment summon Ganduje will be arraigned alongside his wife, Hafsat, and six others on an eight-count charge that borders on alleged dollar bribery and misappropriation of funds, including $413,000 and N1.38 billion.

Other respondents in the suit include: Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd and Lesage General Enterprises.

According to the Kano State Government, in the criminal charge filed against Ganduje and the other respondents, stated that it has assembled 15 witnesses

The African Examiner writes that the case has been adjourned to April 17th, 2024, for arraignment before Justice Malam Na’aba of the Kano State High Court.