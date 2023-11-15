Kano Guber Poll: Police Vow To Provide Security Ahead Appeal Court Judgment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Kano State on Wednesday assured the residents of the state of safety before, during and after the Appeal Court judgement on the Governorship election in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel told newsmen in Kano that adequate personnel were deployed across the metropolis to beef up security.

He said: “After the outcome of the forthcoming Kano Governorship Appeal Court judgement, the residents have every right to express their feelings, but that should be done in their respective homes

“What we are avoiding is a situation where some people in the name of celebration or expressing sadness over the outcome of the judgement would truncate the peace Kano enjoys.

” We will not tolerate that as police and other security agencies have adopted various security measures to confront any form of security threats in all parts of our supervision,” Gumel said.

The CP said any form of engaging in mass actions, suggesting preparation for violent processions, protests or celebrations that may trigger reactions would not be tolerated.

Gumel added that unguarded statements from politicians likely to increase unnecessary tension or undermine the security arrangements and the sanctity of the judicial system should also be avoided.

” I am liaising with other heads of security agencies working in the state as we have deployed adequate personnel and equipment to identified strategic locations in and outside the metropolis to ensure the security of lives and property of residents.

“This is to forestall any attempt to cause disturbance or breakdown of law and order.

“While the police and other security agencies are assuring the good people of the state of adequate security before, during and after the declaration of the appeal judgment, residents of Kano State are also expected to play their part in avoiding being involved in the breakdown of law and order,” he said.

Gumel said that the command, in conjunction with other security agencies in the state, would not give room for any unscrupulous persons trying to jeopardise the security arrangements.

He said, “As such, the residents are encouraged to go about their daily activities peacefully.”

