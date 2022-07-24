Kanu’s Family Speaks As UN Indicts Nigeria, Kenyan Govt Over IPOB Leader’s Arrest, Detention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Family of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has heaped praises on the United Nations, UN, for indicting Nigeria and Kenya in the arrest and detention of their son, the secessionist.

According to available reports, the United Nations, UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, indicted both Nigerian and Kenyan governments concerning the arrest and extraordinary rendition, torture and continued detention of Kanu without due process.

The UN tasked the Nigerian Government to immediately release Nnamdi Kanu and pay him adequate compensations for violating his human rights.

The tweet reads, “The Kanu family thanks the UN for condemning the extraordinary rendition of #MaziNnamdiKanu & directing Nigeria to release & compensate him.

“We also thank @BruceFeinEsq & Prof Rachel Murray for initiating & leading this effort & Barr @AloyEjimakor for working closely with them.”