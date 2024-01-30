Katsina Govt Approves N74.5b For Nine New Road Projects

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Katsina State Executive Council on Monday approved a budget of N75 bn for the construction of nine new road projects within the state capital.

The initiative, according to the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, aims to enhance urban infrastructure and foster improved business activities across the city.

The State Commissioner of Works, Housing, and Transport, Engineer Sani Magaji Ingawa disclosed this in a press briefing shortly after the inaugural session of the State Executive Council for the year 2024 which was chaired by Governor Dikko Radda.

The projects, slated under Governor Radda’s Urban Renewal Program, have been contracted to the Chinese company CCECC with an anticipated completion timeline of two years.

Among the nine roads earmarked for development include the construction of the Eastern Bypass, stretching from Dutsinma Road, Kano Road, passing through Daura Road, and terminating at Yandaki Village in Kaita Local Government.

Dualisation of roads from Katsina Central Mosque through Kofar Marusa, terminating at WTC Roundabout, and another from Yandaki-Shinkafi to Kofar Sauri, and Airport Junction to the proposed bypass along Daura Road.

Extension of dualisation from Barhim Estate to the proposed bypass along Mani Road, and from Water Board Roundabout through Kofar Sauri to Katsina Central Mosque.

Construction starting from Rafin Dadi through KTSTA Roundabout to Batsari Roundabout, Central Police Station to Kofar Yandaka, and Central Police Station to Kofar Kaura Underpass.

The Commissioner emphasized that two of the nine roads will be prioritized in the first phase, along with the Kofar Soro to Kofar Guga Road approved by the previous administration, at the cost of N38b

The first phase roads include the Eastern Bypass from Umaru Musa Yaradua University (UMYU) to Yandaki and Central Mosque-Kiddies to WTC Roundabout.

The commencement of the project is scheduled for February this year.

In ensuring financial transparency, the State Commissioner of Finance, Bashir Tanimu Gambo, assured that the state government is financially equipped to mobilize the construction firm promptly. An agreement between the state government and the construction firm will be signed to prevent variations in the project scope.

On his part, the Katsina State Commissioner of Lands and Survey, Dr. Faisal Umar Kaita, announced that the government is contemplating cluster arrangements at the Fatima Baika Central Market in Katsina to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

The state government reaffirms its commitment to preserving historical landmarks during project execution.





