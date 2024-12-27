Kebbi Gov Idris Signs 2025 Budget Into Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has signed the N580 billion 2025 appropriation bill into law following its passage by the State House of Assembly.

The budget, tagged “Budget of Economic and Infrastructural Consolidation,” is designed to foster economic growth and deliver key capital projects in the 2025 fiscal year.

The Acting Speaker of the House, Muhammad Samaila Bagudo, explained that the parliament had reallocated funds by reducing the contingency fund from capital expenditures and adding it to recurrent expenses.

This adjustment is aimed at ensuring the availability of funds to pay newly recruited 2,000 teachers in 2025.

After assenting to the 2025 budget, Governor Nasir Idris praised the lawmakers for their swift passage of the bill.

He further assured that the budget would enhance the quality of life for the people of Kebbi State, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to its effective implementation.