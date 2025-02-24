Only 30% Of Nigerians Pay Tax – Akpabio

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, says that less than 30% of Nigerians pay taxes to the Federal Government.

Akpabio stated this on Monday as he declared open a public hearing on tax reform bills which was sent to the National Assembly on October 3, 2024, by President Bola Tinubu.

The former Akwa Ibom governor lamented that irrespective of these shortcomings, citizens want the government to deliver top-tier infrastructure, education, security, and other important services.

“The public hearing should be used to think of a better Nigeria.

“I will stay for two days and participate in the process because I am tired of social media. Most leaders in this country never saw the content of the bills before attacking the process,” Akpabio said.

He tasked the participants to get copies of the tax reform bills for their perusal and not depend on any misinformation.