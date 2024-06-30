Kebbi Loses Another Pilgrim In Mecca

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kebbi State on Sundy lost another pilgrim, Maryamu Mayalo, from Maiyama Local Government Area, who died in Mecca after a protracted illness.

This was announced in a statement by the Executive Chairman of the state Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Faruk Inabo, and made available to newsmen through the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ahmed Idris, on Sunday.

The statement disclosed that Mayalo died on Sunday at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Mecca.

The statement said: “Late Hajiya Maryamu will be buried after Asr prayer at Haram Mosque according to Islamic rites.”

Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, expressed his condolences concerning the death of Hajiya Maryamu, praying for “Allah SWT to grant her Aljanna Firdausi and to give her family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss”.

Also, Idris “extended his condolences to the Pilgrims Welfare Agency, the people of Koko Besse Local Government Area, and the family of the late Alhaji Malami Besse, a Hajj guide who passed away on Sunday morning after returning home from Saudi Arabia”.

He also prayed for Allah SWT to grant the dead eternal rest and to give their families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

It is worth recalling that three weeks ago, the death of a pilgrim from Kebbi State was reported in the media.



The Kebbi Hajj 2024 Media Team announced the death in a statement made available to newsmen